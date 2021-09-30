Andhra Pradesh: Cases filed against Galla Jayadev and family over alleged land-grabbing

The family of TDP MP Galla Jayadev has received a rude shock as the cases have been registered against Jayadev and 12 others, including former ministers Galla Aruna Kumari and Galla Ramachandran, over land encroachment by Amara Raja batteries company. An FIR has been lodged under various sections under the Tavanampalle police station in Chittoor district.



Gopi, a resident of Tuvanamagalli village in Tavanampally mandal, has filed a case in the farmer's court alleging land grabbing by the Galla family in the name of Rajanna Trust Education Society. The Chittoor Fourth Additional Court, which heard the case, directed that a case be registered against them.



The Rajanna Trust, set up in the name of the late Rajagopal Naidu, the father of Galla Aruna Kumari, built buildings in the village of Diguvamagham for education societies. Gopi Krishna, a farmer from the same village, alleged that they had occupied his farm near the buildings and built a large-scale compound wall. He had been trying for his land since 2015 in various forms but had resorted to court two months ago.



The cases have been registered under Sections 109, 120B, 430, 447, 506, R‌ / W149 and IPC R‌ / W156 (3) CRPC against Rajanna Trust Managing Trustee, Chairperson Galla Aruna Kumari, Members Galla Ramachandra Naidu, TDP MP Galla Jayadev, Galla Padmavati, Gogineni Ramadevi, Secretary C. Ramachandra Raju, Employees M.Parthasarathy, Bhaktavatsalanayudu, M.Mohanbabu, advocate Chandrasekhar, Panchayat secretary and sarpanch.