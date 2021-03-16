Andhra Pradesh: Central Election Commission releases schedule for the Tirupati By-Election

Andhra Pradesh: The Central Election Commission (CEC) has released the schedule for the by-elections in two Telugu states. By-elections will be held for the Tirupati Lok Sabha in Andhra Pradesh and the Nagarjuna Sagar Legislative Assembly seat in Telangana. Elections for the two seats will be held on April 17, the EC said. The notification will be released on the 23rd of this month. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

The Tirupati Lok Sabha seat is lying vacant due to the death of sitting MP Balli Durga Prasad Rao of health issues. Earlier, the schedule was not announced for the by election along the release of schedule for the five states. However, the CEC has announced the schedule now and the political parties are gearing up for the campaigns. The ruling YSRCP is going all out to retain their seat.

According to the schedule, the polling will be held on April 17, results on May 2. Prior to it, the notification for filing of nominations will be out on 23rd of this month till 30th of this month while the deadline for the withdrawal of nominations will be on April 3.