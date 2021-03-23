Andhra Pradesh: Centre clarifies on Special Category Status to state, says it's not possible

TDP MP Rammohan Naidu in the Lok Sabha asked the centre to clarify the extent to which the AP Reorganisation Act has been implemented. He said the answer given by the Union Home Ministry to a written question on the issue was not satisfactory. Responding to this, Union Home Affairs Minister Nithyananda Roy said that the two Telugu states should work together to resolve issues in the reorganisation act. The Center reiterated that special status could not be accorded as per the rules of the 14th Finance Commission.

The Union Minister said that many aspects of the Reorganisation Act were in force while he revealed that some other guarantees were in various stages. He said the construction of projects and educational institutions would take a long time. We are reviewing with various departments over the implementation of the guarantees. "There were 24 review meetings held with officials from both states," he said.

YSRCP MP Mithun Reddy asked the centre to give special status to Andhra Pradesh irrespective of the special package. Seven years after the state seceded, many aspects of the Reorganisation act have not been fulfilled. He demanded that the centre to state the reason for this.