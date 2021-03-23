Top
Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Centre clarifies on Special Category Status to state, says it's not possible

TDP MP Rammohan Naidu
x

TDP MP Rammohan Naidu

Highlights

TDP MP Rammohan Naidu in the Lok Sabha asked the centre to clarify the extent to which the AP Reorganisation Act has been implemented.

TDP MP Rammohan Naidu in the Lok Sabha asked the centre to clarify the extent to which the AP Reorganisation Act has been implemented. He said the answer given by the Union Home Ministry to a written question on the issue was not satisfactory. Responding to this, Union Home Affairs Minister Nithyananda Roy said that the two Telugu states should work together to resolve issues in the reorganisation act. The Center reiterated that special status could not be accorded as per the rules of the 14th Finance Commission.

The Union Minister said that many aspects of the Reorganisation Act were in force while he revealed that some other guarantees were in various stages. He said the construction of projects and educational institutions would take a long time. We are reviewing with various departments over the implementation of the guarantees. "There were 24 review meetings held with officials from both states," he said.

YSRCP MP Mithun Reddy asked the centre to give special status to Andhra Pradesh irrespective of the special package. Seven years after the state seceded, many aspects of the Reorganisation act have not been fulfilled. He demanded that the centre to state the reason for this.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X