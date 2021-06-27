Top
  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Centre extends services of CS Adityanath Das by 3 months

Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh Adityanath Das
x

Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh Adityanath Das 

Highlights

The Central Government has extended the services of Chief Secretary Adityanath Das for three months from July 1 to September 30

Amaravati: The Central Government has extended the services of Chief Secretary Adityanath Das for three months from July 1 to September 30.

Basing on the request of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the Ministry of Personnel, Department of Personnel and Training issued orders on Saturday extending the services of the Chief Secretary.

It may be noted that the Chief Secretary was to retire from service by end of this month. This announcement has put to rest the speculations that were making rounds among official circles over the appointment of the new Chief Secretary.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X