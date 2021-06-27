Andhra Pradesh: Centre extends services of CS Adityanath Das by 3 months

Amaravati: The Central Government has extended the services of Chief Secretary Adityanath Das for three months from July 1 to September 30.

Basing on the request of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the Ministry of Personnel, Department of Personnel and Training issued orders on Saturday extending the services of the Chief Secretary.

It may be noted that the Chief Secretary was to retire from service by end of this month. This announcement has put to rest the speculations that were making rounds among official circles over the appointment of the new Chief Secretary.