Balija Bhavan to be constructed with modern amenities: MLA Arani

Tirupati: A significant gathering of Balija, Kapu, Telaga, Ontari and Turpu Kapu community federations took place on Sunday near Mallamgunta in Tirupati. Addressing the gathering, MLA Arani Srinivasulu pledged to complete the modern Balija Bhavan within three years. He revealed that some of the land allotted for the Bhavan had been encroached upon and assured that once the revenue department survey report is out, encroachments would be removed to begin construction.

MLA Srinivasulu also announced financial support for the Bhavan through the JMC Trust. Federation Secretary Vooka Vijay Kumar expressed concerns that the current allocation might be insufficient for a fully-equipped building. He requested the registration of the allotted land in the federation’s name to facilitate modern construction.

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Ramamohan Rao urged the community to approach CM Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan to secure favourable rates for the land. He encouraged Balijas to work hard and excel in all fields.

During the event, MLA Srinivas distributed Rs.1.5 lakh in scholarships donated by Pranith, head of Edify Schools. The meeting was attended by retired Justice Grandhi Bhavani Prasad, former bureaucrat Lakshmikantham, Jana Sena leaders Dr Pasupuleti hari Prasad, Kiran Royal and various community leaders.