Body of boy found in Hussain Sagar
Highlights
The body of a 7-year-old boy, who fell into a drain at Fatehnagar on Friday, was found in Hussain Sagar.
Hyderabad: The body of a 7-year-old boy, who fell into a drain at Fatehnagar on Friday, was found in Hussain Sagar.
The deceased was identified as Syed Muzammil, who was playing along with his brother Imran when he slipped into a drain near Sanath Nagar.
On information, the police reached the spot and, after failing to locate him, alerted their counterparts at the Begumpet police station.
The Begumpet police on Saturday evening found the body in Hussain Sagar. The police suspect the body was washed away in the nala. After identification, the body was handed over to the family members.
