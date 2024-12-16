Tabla virtuoso Zakir no more

New Delhi: Plunging millions of his fans in deep sorrow, tabla maestro Zakir Hussain passed away at the age of 73 in the United States after being diagnosed with serious heart issues on December 15. He was earlier admitted to the ICU of a San Francisco hospital, his friend and flautist Rakesh Chaurasia confirmed.

The renowned tabla virtuoso was hospitalized due to serious health concerns and was later shifted to the ICU. Reports had earlier claimed that he had heart-related issues.

The 73-year-old US-based musician, who took the tabla to the global stage, had been having blood pressure issues. He was admitted to the hospital for the last two weeks.

The eldest son of legendary tabla player Allah Rakha, Hussain followed in the footsteps of his father, becoming a marquee name in India and across the world.

He received five Grammy Awards in his career, including three at the 66th Grammy Awards earlier this year.

In his career spanning six decades, the musician worked with several renowned international and Indian artistes, but it was his 1973 musical project with English guitarist John McLaughlin, violinist L Shankar, and percussionist TH ‘Vikku’ Vinayakram that brought together Indian classical and elements of jazz in a fusion hitherto unknown.

The percussionist, one of India’s most celebrated classical muscians, received the Padma Shri in 1988, the Padma Bhushan in 2002, and the Padma Vibhushan in 2023. He was born on March 9, 1951, in Mumbai. As the eldest son of the illustrious tabla player Allah Rakha, he was naturally drawn towards music from a young age. He completed his primary education from St. Michael’s High School in Mahim, Mumbai, and later graduated from St. Xavier’s College and further solidified his foundation in music and academics.

Hussain married Antonia Minnecola, a Kathak dancer and teacher. They have two daughters Anisa Qureshi and Isabella Qureshi. Zakir Hussain also acted in few movies including ‘Saaz’ , ‘Heat and Dust’. His most recent film ‘Monkey Man’ released in 2024.