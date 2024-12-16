Manchu Manoj alleges threat to life, rushes to Pahadishareef PS

Hyderabad: Actor Manchu Manoj on Sunday visited the Pahadishareef police station alleging an attempt on his life and the compromise of the safety of his family by his elder brother Manchu Vishnu and others.

According to sources, Manoj went to the police station to formally inform officials about an alleged attempt to harm him and his family by Vishnu and his associates on Saturday night. Manoj claimed that Vishnu, along with his associates Raj Kondurgu, Kiran Vijay Reddy, and a group of bouncers, entered his residence under the pretext of delivering a birthday cake for their mother.

In a statement to the media, Manoj described, “They tampered with the main generators at my house by pouring diesel mixed with sugar, a deliberate act intended to cause catastrophic failure. Later that night, the generators malfunctioned, leading to dangerous electrical fluctuations throughout the house. This put everyone at serious risk, including my elderly mother, my 9-month-old daughter, and other family members,” alleged Manoj.

Further, Manoj accused Vishnu and his team of escalating the situation by forcibly removing the last remaining loyal staff member from his household, leaving his family vulnerable and helpless. “This is not the first time these incidents have occurred.”

“It is part of a continuing pattern of threats and hostility. Despite previous warnings from law enforcement, these actions have continued without any regard for the safety of my family and me,” said Manoj.