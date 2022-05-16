Andhra Pradesh: Chandrababu condemns the alleged attack on a hotel in Kuppam

TDP national president and former chief minister Chandrababu has condemned the attack on a hotel in Kuppam. He said it was unfortunate to bring the culture of attacks in the Kuppam constituency.



He was outraged that the furniture in the hotel was vandalized and women were threatened and demanded the action on the incident.

Chandrababu assured on Twitter that Telugu Desam Party would be there in support for the victim's family. CCTV footage of perpetrators rioting in a dabba on the Kuppam town bypass road went viral on social media on Sunday.

According to organizers, the son of a councilor and another councilor from Kuppam municipality on the hotel.







