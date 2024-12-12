25% rise in internship opportunities observed in 2024: Survey

New Delhi: Internshala, India’s leading career-tech platform, has released its Annual Internship Trends report for 2024, showcasing a remarkable 25% growth in internship opportunities compared to the previous year. With an astounding 135% growth in internships over the past five years, this report highlights the evolving culture of internships in India. The report reemphasises the role of internships as a critical bridge between academia and industry, providing students with essential real-world experience and preparing them for professional success.

The report sheds light on the increasing focus on practical education and skill-based hiring, with companies leveraging internships to source and develop future talent. As organisations continue to value experiential learning, the trends observed in 2024 indicate a trajectory of further expansion in 2025, potentially exceeding this year’s growth.

As per the report, the field of management dominated the internship space, accounting for 42% of all positions. These internships encompassed roles in marketing, sales, finance, digital marketing, operations, and human resource management. Engineering followed with 20% of opportunities, offering roles in software development, web development, product management, and various engineering disciplines such as mechanical, electrical, and civil engineering. Media-related internships represented 13% of the total, covering journalism, public relations, creative writing, videography, and so on. Education and design each held a 4% share, with roles in teaching, subject matter expertise, online tutoring, graphic design, UI/UX design, and animation.

The financial dynamics of internships in 2024 further reflect their growing significance. The average stipend stood at ₹8,000 per month, with top offers reaching an impressive ₹1,00,000 monthly. Such competitive compensation highlights employers’ efforts to attract high-caliber talent. Moreover, 22% of internships came with pre-placement offers (PPOs), emphasising internships’ role as a pathway to full-time employment.

Inclusivity emerged as a major theme in 2024, with 66% of employers open to hiring women returning to work. This trend demonstrates a concerted effort to support diversity and leverage untapped talent pools through flexible programs and mentorship initiatives. Additionally, the adaptability of employers was evident, with 49% of internship opportunities offered as work-from-home roles, balancing the hybrid model preferred by many students and employers alike.

The skills most sought after by employers in 2024 reflected the shifting demands of the job market. Proficiency in English, MS Excel, social media marketing, and digital marketing featured prominently, while fields like engineering and design saw a surge in demand for technical expertise in areas such as JavaScript, ReactJS, AutoCAD, and Adobe Photoshop.

Internships were geographically concentrated in urban hubs, with Delhi-NCR leading at 31%, followed by Mumbai at 17% and Bangalore at 11%. However, the increasing prevalence of remote internships has begun decentralizing opportunities, enabling students from tier-2 and tier-3 cities to access high-quality roles.

The report concludes with an optimistic outlook for 2025. Internships are set to become more innovative, inclusive, and aligned with industry demands, providing students with not just professional exposure but also competitive perks such as certifications, letters of recommendation, and wellness programs. As internships evolve, they will continue to play a fundamental role in equipping students with the skills and experiences required to excel in the workforce, solidifying their position as a cornerstone of India’s career ecosystem.

Sarvesh Agrawal, the Founder and CEO of Internshala, commented on the findings, “Internships are no longer a stepping stone but a foundational pillar in shaping the career trajectory of Indian students. The trends observed in 2024 reveal how organisations and students alike are embracing this evolution. As we move into 2025, we foresee internships becoming even more inclusive, skill-focused, and aligned with the aspirations of the Indian youth, ensuring every student has the opportunity to build a successful future.”