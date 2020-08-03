Andhra Pradesh: TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu gave a 48 hours deadline to the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to rethink and introspect on the decision that has been taken to trifurcate the Capital city, in a press conference on Monday. Otherwise, Naidu challenged Jagan to go for the by-elections by dissolving the Assembly and get the mandate on the three capitals.

He said that the people gave a mandate in 2019 to the Jagan not to trifurcate the capital. They trusted that the Jagan would build the Amaravati, as he promised and accepted the Amaravati as only capital for the State on many occasions.

Naidu explained that the YSRCP leaders including Jagan, Ministers Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Botcha Satyanarayana, other leaders like Ummareddy Venkateswarlu, Vasanta Krishna Prasad, Alla Ramakrishna Reddy, RK Roja, K Veerabhadra Swamy and others convinced the people before the elections that the YSRCP would continue the Amaravati as Capital city. They even assured that Jagan would develop the infrastructure in the city. After getting the mandate, the YSRCP government cheated the entire five crore population of the State. It was a backstabbing to the entire people in the State, Naidu criticised.

He also demanded that if Jagan was really a person of standing on his word, then he must demonstrate that by reverting from three capitals to Amaravati and develop it. He said that the people did not vote him for three capitals. The YSRCP never spoke even a single word on it before elections. They did not announce it in their election manifesto. But now, all of a sudden, they cheated the people by trifurcating the capital, he added.

The TDP supremo further explained that there were two issues involved. One is from the perspective of the farmers who sacrificed their lands to the capital and the second is the five crore people whose future will be dependent on it.

While demanding dissolution of the Assembly, he said that the TDP is also ready and will go for the fresh elections on Capital issue alone. If the public would give the mandate to Jagan, then he would not utter even a word against the three capitals. If Jagan did not have the courage to go for elections, then he must revert his decision on the three capitals, Chandrababu Naidu demanded.