Andhra Pradesh: Chandrababu Naidu Orders Timely Completion of Amaravati Construction Projects

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu told all groups who got land in Amaravati city to finish their building work on time. He said they must not take even one extra day after the deadline.

Naidu checked land given to 72 groups like schools, hotels, government offices, banks, hospitals, and IT companies. The land covers 948 acres in the capital area.

He told them to start building soon and finish in two and a half to three years. Many groups joined a meeting to talk about their plans and when they will start and finish work.

Naidu said these groups are not just users of the land but partners in building the city. He promised help from the government and said if there is any delay from officials, people should tell him directly.

Some groups asked for more land for things like parking and training centers. They also shared how many people they will hire after the buildings are ready.

Some groups will start work in July, some in two months, and others in five or six months. Some have already started, and a few finished their buildings.

The government owns 54,000 acres of land for Amaravati and plans to add 40,000 more acres to build a big city by joining nearby towns.