Andhra Pradesh: Chittoor Jawan Saiteja's funeral to be held today in Madhanapalle

Chittoor Jawan Saiteja, who passed away in a helicopter crash in Nilgiris, Tamil Nadu, will be laid to rest today at his hometown in Chittoor. Army officials left Bangalore at 5 am with his body and will be reaching directly to Madanapalle from Bangalore. Locals have already made arrangements for a huge rally in Madanapalle. After a huge rally, Saiteja's funeral will be held next to his grandfather's grave in the upper room.

Army officials paid tributes to Saiteja at the Yelahanka Air Base yesterday and from there he was shifted to the Bangalore Army Hospital. Army officials are bringing the body today at the request of Saiteja's parents.

Chittoor Collector M Harinarayana responded to the same yesterday. However, the body will reach their hometown on Sunday morning. He said the funeral will be held at 9.00 am at Kurabalkota Mandal, Regadapalle with formalities.

The AP government has extended its condolences to the family of Saiteja who died in an IAF chopper crash. Deputy CM Narayanaswamy, Panchayati Raj, and Rural Development Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy visited the family members and consoled Saiteja's wife Shyamala and parents Bhuvaneshwari and Krishnaiah and assured them that the government would stand by them in all respects.

Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy handed over a cheque of Rs 50 lakh on behalf of the state government to Saiteja's family members.