Andhra Pradesh: CID officials serve notices to Devineni Uma, directs to attend probe in Kurnool

CID officials have issued notices to former minister and TDP senior leader Devineni Uma Maheshwara Rao. The case was registered with the lawyer's complainit over the distortion of CM YS Jagan's words. Notices were handed over at his residence in Gollapudi this morning to attend the hearing at the Kurnool CID office.

Devineni Uma held a media conference on the 7th of this month. Allegedly displayed morphing videos at media conference. CID officials have already registered a case against Uma under sections 464, 465, 468, 469, 470, 471, 505, 120 (b). The notice also stated that the videos displayed at the press meet should also be brought.

A fact check team set up by the government investigated and revealed the facts. They found that the former minister has morphed the videos of past six years where YS Jagan has spoke on various occasion. Devineni Uma responded that a case was registered against him and that there was an outcry over the video. He questioned why non-bailable cases being filed against those who question the anarchy and misrule of the government.