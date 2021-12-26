Andhra Pradesh: CJI NV Ramana receives a warm welcome in Amaravati

The Chief Justice of India Justice NV Ramana came to Amravati for the first time after taking charge as the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court. He received a warm welcome on this occasion. Amaravati farmers JAC gave a warm welcome to CJI at Rayapudi with national flags following the rules of covid.



The advocates later honoured the CJI Justice NV Ramana couple at the High Court premises. The CJI couple was honoured by the High Court staff with a massive garland.



As part of his three-day visit to Andhra Pradesh, CJI NV Ramana participated in the memorial event of Lavu Venkateshwarlu at Siddhartha College in Vijayawada and lauded his services. He recalled his affiliation to the Lavu Venkateshwarlu family and took blessings from Venkateswarlu's wife.

Earlier, CJI NV Ramana visited his native village Ponnavaram on Friday followed by participating in the government arranged High Tea program on Saturday where chief minister YS Jagan was present on occasion.