Andhra Pradesh CM Advocates People’s Participation to Achieve Zero Poverty

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister has called for a united effort to eradicate poverty, urging active participation from citizens to achieve the ambitious goal of Zero Poverty. Speaking on the occasion of Sankranti, he extended heartfelt greetings to Telugu people across the globe and emphasized the festival's essence of togetherness and prosperity.

In his address, the Chief Minister introduced the Swarnandhra 2047 Vision, a comprehensive plan anchored by ten guiding principles aimed at positioning the Telugu community as a global leader. At the heart of this vision lies the innovative P4 Policy—Public-Private-People Partnership—a model designed to bridge economic disparities and uplift marginalized sections of society.

The Chief Minister reflected on the transformative reforms of 1995, which, through policies like P3 (Public-Private Partnership), empowered individuals from humble beginnings to achieve global recognition. However, he acknowledged that despite significant progress, millions still face challenges such as inadequate education, healthcare, nutrition, and clean water.

“True happiness comes when everyone thrives,” he said, stressing the importance of collective action to address these pressing issues. He called on successful individuals to mentor and support the underprivileged, particularly the most vulnerable 20%, through education, skill development, and employment opportunities.

Highlighting past successes where NRIs and industrialists revitalized villages, the Chief Minister urged the community to reignite this spirit of giving. He announced plans to launch an interactive portal, inviting suggestions and feedback on the P4 Policy over the next 30 days, to foster inclusive and sustainable development.

Concluding his address, he emphasized, “A society free from poverty is not just a dream—it is our shared responsibility. Let us pledge this Sankranti to make Zero Poverty a reality and inspire the Telugu community worldwide.”

The call for action underscores the importance of collaborative efforts to build a prosperous Andhra Pradesh, reflecting the true spirit of Sankranti and the enduring resilience of the Telugu people.