Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy reiterates Aug 15 deadline

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said the state government would distribute 30 lakh house site pattas to the eligible families on August 15. He said 17,000 layouts in 13,000 villages were getting ready for the these house sites but alleged that the TDP was creating hurdles. The Chief Minister launched the 71st Vana Mahotsavam, the planting of sapling in the state, at Gajulapeta colony in Ibrahimpatnam mandal under Mylavaram Assembly constituency on Wednesday.



Addressing on the occasion, he said that he was hopeful that the court verdict would come in favour of the government for distribution of house site pattas. He planted saplings in the layout that was developed for house sites to 1,600.

Giving details of the Vana Mahotsavam, the Chief Minister said the government would plant 20 crore saplings in the state and appealed to the people to participate in the plantation drive. He made the local people and officials to take pledge for protection and growing of plants in Vana Mahotsavam.

He said proposals have been made for growing plants along the roads, in the common areas of the housing layouts, government lands and government office premises. He underlined the need to grow plants to get rains and protection of environment. He inspected the stall arranged by the forest department.

Ministers Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao, Perni Venkata Ramaiah, Velampalli Srinivas, local MLA Vasanta Krishna Prasad, district collector Md Imtiaz, joint collector K Madhavi Latha and the officials from forest, revenue and other departments, MLAs and the local residents attended the event.