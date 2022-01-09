Andhra Pradesh: Constable found dead in a suspicious manner in Visakhapatnam

The police constable Dokula Srinivasan, who went missing on December 30 last year, was found dead on Saturday. According to local SI M Rajesh, Dokula Srinivasan, 38, of the 2009 batch, was working as a constable at the MVP Crime Police Station in Visakhapatnam.



Srinivasa Naidu, who is currently on medical leave, returned to his hometown Nandivanivalasa in Garugubilli mandal on the 30th of last month. From there he went to Jogirajupet near Kurupam for personal work. On the way back, he told his mother Simhachalamma that he had urgent work to do without going to his home in Nandivanivalasa from Pedamerangi Junction and left on a motorcycle at 9.15 pm. Later, phone signals were received that he had gone to Khadgavalasa and Ullibhadra junction and subsequently gone missing.

Later, on December 31, Constable's father Simhachalan Naidu complained to the Garugubilli police station. Three teams led by Elwinpeta CI TV Tirupati Rao were on the lookout for the constable. Srinivasan's body was finally found in a fur near Thotapalli ITDA Park on Saturday afternoon. The motorcycle was also found there. The body was taken to Parvathipuram Area Hospital for postmortem.

Srinivasa Naidu is working as a constable and doing business in Visakhapatnam and Nandivanivalasa. The deceased is survived by his wife Soujanya, two children, and parents Simhachalam and Simhachalannaidu. Family members were moved to tears when they learned about the death of Srinivasa Naidu. He is expected to complete his medical leave in another ten days and return to work.