Andhra Pradesh: Couple attempts suicide as husband's friend assaults her in Nellore

The atrocity took place in the Nellore district where a man named Imtiaz, who made his friend addicted to alcohol, gave his wife drugs and raped her, which led to the suicide attempt of the couple. Going into details, Imtiaz is a friend of a couple residing in Nellore Ranganaikula Peta. Imtiaz, who had given drugs to a friend's wife, raped her and videotaped all this, and started blackmailing the couple.



On Wednesday, Imtiaz went to the wedding of the relative of the victim couple in Chinapavani, Lingasamudram mandal. There he showed them videos of himself being intimate with a friend's wife. The couple took a selfie video and committed suicide by consuming a pesticide. They claimed in the video that Imtiaz was the cause of their death.

The couple, who drank insecticide, were rushed to Kavali Government Hospital where doctors are treating them. At present their condition seems to be critical. After collecting details from the victims, the police registered a case and launched an investigation.