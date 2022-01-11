Andhra Pradesh: Couple burnt alive in a fire accident occurred at a home in Pileru in Chittoor

The incident in which the couple was burned alive in the fire took place in the town of Pileru in Chittoor on Monday morning. According to the police, she was married to Bhukke Nageswara Nayak (46) and B. Siddheshwari (40) of Kotakadapalle, Erravaripalem mandal, 20 years ago. They have a son and two daughters and have been living in Sainik Nagar, Pileru for the last 17 years. Nageshwara Nayak is working as a CRPF jawan in Srinagar. He came to Peeler from Srinagar a week ago.



On Monday morning a sudden burst of fire was heard in the house. Surrounding people informed the fire station and the police who rushed to the scene and put out the blaze. However, Nageshwar Nayak was already dead. Siddheshwari, who was in a critical condition, died on the way to the hospital.



Three children were left orphaned after both husband and wife died in the fire. Son Vishnuvardhan Nayak is studying Intermediate second year, daughters Anjali is studying TTC, Sri Chaitanya BSc Nursing respectively. Pileru Rural CI Tulsiram and SI Tippeswamy said the case was being investigated as per the complaint of the family members.