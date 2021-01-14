Andhra Pradesh: Couple commits suicide in Srikakulam, leaves behind two year old child

In a tragic incident, a couple committed suicide in Rathakanna village under Ichchapuram municipality of Srikakulam. According to locals and police, Bobbili Narasimhulu, construction labour and Bhudevi from Thodaveedhi in Rattakanna village have two sons. The second son Chiranjeevi (24) who fell in love with Latha Shree 24 daughter of Rajalu and Padma of the same village persuaded with the elders and got married in 2017 and has a son Manas born two years ago.

However, the couple decided to leave this world and committed suicide leaving two years son orphaned. The locals said there have been minor altercations between the couple every now and then and use to compromise. The couple was also reported to have clashed on Tuesday night in a similar order. In this backdrop, on Wednesday morning, Lata Shree's father Rajalu came to their house and knocked on the door but the door was not opened.

Suspicious of this, Rajalu with the help of the locals opened the door of the house and went inside. Sub Inspector V. Satyanarayana visited the spot and collected details after the locals informed the town police and case was filed as per the complaint of Rajalu. The bodies were shifted to the local government hospital for postmortem. Tragedy struck the village of Rattakanna over the couple's suicide.