Andhra Pradesh: Couple from Guntur commits suicide at Srisailam temple

The tragic incident took place at the holy shrine of Srisailam where a couple committed suicide at the Neelam Sanjeevareddy residence. The incident has caused a great deal of controversy locally. Going into details, the couple from Macherla of Guntur district came to visit Srisailam Mallikarjuna shrine.



In the process, they booked room No. 12 at Reddla satram. However, on Thursday morning, the couple tried to commit suicide by drinking insecticide. The hostel staff noticed this and rushed them immediately to Hospital. However, their condition worsened and they were shifted to Sunnipenta Government Hospital.

However, the couple died on the way to the Sunnipenta Government Hospital. Srisailam police have registered a case in connection with the incident and are investigating. The full details of the couple's suicide are yet to be known.