Andhra Pradesh: Crest gate of Pulichintala project breaks down, authorities alerted

A technical problem has arisen in the Pulichintala project in the Guntur district as a gate broke down due to the excess water pressure. The incident took place on Thursday morning wherein the gate was accidentally broke while the gates were being lifted to release the water to the bottom amid an increase in inflow due to flood water coming from above. The gate appears to have been broken as soon as the welding was blown out. Authorities believe nearly 1.6 lakh cusecs of water is being wasted. 7 gates are being raised to release water downstream to reduce water pressure on the project. However, with the gate is broken, heavy water is being wasted.

Although an attempt was made to set up an emergency gate, it was not possible as the flood flow was high. Dam officials are working hard to resolve the issue. Traffic on the project was halted as a precaution after the gate broke. Security has been beefed up at the dam. With heavy flood water coming from above, the Pulicintala project has been filled. Authorities were alerted to the large-scale floodwaters coming from Pulichintala to Prakasam Barrage.

Meanwhile, AP Water Resources Minister Anil Kumar Yadav visited the Pulichintala project and inspected it. He discussed with the authorities on alternative arrangements to set up the gate.

