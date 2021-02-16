Andhra Pradesh: Cyber Criminals dupe a man of Rs. 1.4 lakh with fake online shopping coupon

In a shocking incident, Cyber criminals have duped a person through online shopping coupon in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh. The incident has come to light lately. Going into the details, Chinta Koteswara Rao of Mangampeta village has received a postal cover from an online shopping company on the 12th of last month. He called the helpline number 7477752653 and believed that a bumper offer of Rs 7 lakh was received on his name.

The cyber criminals have first asked the victims to credit some amount to SBI bank account number for charges under income tax, GST, NIFT charges. The victim, who is believed to be genuine, deposited Rs 1,41,500 in the criminal account in five installments on the 18th, 19th, 21st and 25th of last month.

The victim who was confused when the phone of the cyber criminals was switched off from the very next day and complained to the police on Monday that he had waited for 20 days for any information from them but to no avail. Meanwhile, the police said that a case of cheating has been registered and is being investigated.

A similar incident took place recently in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh. Mujeeb hails from Anandapet in Guntur city and works as a civil engineer. On the 11th of this month, he received a phone call from an unknown number stating that they were talking from the head office of a bank in Jaipur and was asked if he had withdrawn Rs 20,000 from an ATM. When he said that he did not draw anything. However, after the call was disconnected, Mujeeb received that the debit card was blocked apart from withdrawing Rs 20,000 from the account.