Andhra Pradesh: Darshan timings changed at Srisailam and Kanipakam temples

Andhra Pradesh State government has changed the darshan timings of Srisailam Mallanna temple in line with the changes made for the curfew timings. Devotees will be allowed to visit the temple from 6 am to 3 pm from Monday, Temple EO KS Rama Rao said. It is said that from the opening of the gates of Swami Ammavarla temple till the closing of the night, all the daily handicrafts would continue as usual.



On the other hand, the Kanipakam temple EO Venkatesh said on Sunday that a slight change has been made in the darshan times of the Swami on the 23rd of this month at the Srivarasiddhi Vinayaka Swami Temple in Kanipaka, Chittoor district. Darshans will be suspended from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on that day as the foundation stone for the reconstruction work of the Swami's main temple is being laid. It was revealed that there will be darshans after the pujas.



While in Tirumala, a special Sahasra Kalashabhishekam was performed for Bhoga Srinivasamurthy on Sunday at the Srivari Temple. The event was held in solitude at the Golden Gate of the temple between 6 am and 8.30 am. The 15th installment of Sundarakanda Akhanda Parayanam will be held on June 21 on the Nadanirajanam stage in Tirumala.