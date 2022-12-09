Andhra Pradesh: Deadline for applications for APOSS 2023 to end on Sunday

Andhra Pradesh Open School Society has released a notification for Class X and Inter admissions for the academic year 2022-23. Machilipatnam District Education Officer Tahera Sultana said in a statement that they have given the opportunity to apply for these admissions on a temporary basis.



It was informed on this occasion that interested students can apply online till December 11 by paying excess fee of Rs.300 for admissions in class 10 and Rs.400 for intermediate.



She said that the admission fee can be paid till December 13. The admission fee for class 10 is Rs.1300 for general category and Rs.900 for SC/ST/BC/minorities/ex-servicemen/handicapped/women.



Intermediate candidates have to pay Rs.1400 for General Category and Rs.1100 for SC/ST/BC/Minorities/Ex-Servicemen/PWD/Women. The students can contact mobile number 8008403506 for more details.