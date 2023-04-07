  • Menu
Andhra Pradesh: Devotees rush increases at Tirumala

The rush of devotees continues today in Tirumala and standing in queues at 30 compartments to take darshans.

It is said that it would take more than a day for the devotees who do not have a token to complete Sarvadarshan.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, 60,101 devotees visited Tirumala temple and offered their prayers while 30,991 devotees tonsured their heads.

