Andhra Pradesh DGP Goutam Sawang assures CC cams, lighting at all temples

Vijayawada: Director general of police (DGP) D Gautam Sawang announced that the state government would take steps for the protection all places of worship including temples in the state. In a press release on Saturday, the DGP said adequate protection would be provided to the places of worship as per the Andhra Pradesh Public Places Safety Act of 2013 and sufficient lighting and CC cameras would be arranged. He said firefighting equipment will be arranged at the temples and places of worship to ensure safety.



He suggested that the temple managements and the district police officials ensure fire and electrical audit regularly, increase patrolling, keep vigil on the social media on the spread of rumours on sensitive issues to maintain communal harmony, etc., He directed the superintendents of district police the geo-tag temples and places of worship.

Expressing regrets over the Antarvedi incident, Sawang termed the burning of chariot as unfortunate that should not have happened.

He, however, said some persons are trying to create rift among the people of different religious using the chariot burning incident. He said Andhra Pradesh is well-known for communal harmony and warned of stern action against the persons who try to create strife among the people of different faiths.