Andhra Pradesh: Driving ability test to go scientific through automation of tracks

The Department of Transport is preparing to conduct driving ability tests in a scientific manner through the usage of video-based sensors. Construction of driving tracks at nine places in the state will be undertaken at a cost of Rs 13.4 crore. The centre has allocated Rs 9 crore to AP and the state government will be spending remaining Rs 4.4 crore. These automation driving tracks will be constructed where there is civil infrastructure at the transport offices in the state. Tenders have been finalized for these tracks in Visakhapatnam, Chittoor, Anantapur, Vijayawada, Tirupati, Kurnool, Guntur, Nellore and YSR Kadapa district Proddatur.

The track construction will be completed by the end of March in Visakhapatnam, Anantapur, Chittoor, Vijayawada and by December in Tirupati, Kurnool, Guntur, Nellore and Proddatur. The candidates applying for driving licenses are currently being tested by motor vehicle inspectors in a manual manner. Agents, intermediaries, and driving schools are often involved in this process. Even unskilled people can easily get licenses.

In this context, the Department of Transport has decided to conduct driving tests in a non-human and transparent manner. Video sensors play a key role, which record the movements of the person driving the vehicle on the track. Accurate estimates include driving style, speed, vehicle condition, parking method, vehicle retraction, and precautions to be taken while driving on elevated areas, on dirt roads, in traffic congestion.