Andhra Pradesh: EC releases draft electoral rolls

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh has total electorate of 3,98,54,93. Among them, male voters are 1,97,15,614 and women voters are 2,01,34,621. The third gender voters are 3,858. The Election Commission on Wednesday published the draft electoral rolls of Andhra Pradesh. State Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena on Wednesday released the draft roll of voters. Addressing the media at the Secretariat, he said the claims and objections on the draft rolls will be received till December 8, 2022. After disposal of these claims and objections, the final electoral rolls will be published on January 5, 2023, he added.

The Election Commission announced the programme for special summary revision of electoral rolls with reference to January 1, 2023, as the qualifying date. The final electoral roll will be released in January 2023.

Meena said the general voters are 3,97,85,978, service voters are 68,115 and the total is 3,98,54,093. All the electors/eligible citizens who will attain 18 years of age as on January 1, 2023 and those miss to enrol themselves on earlier occasions can file their applications for enrolment, objections and corrections from November 9 to December 8, 2022.

While filing their applications, all the citizens/electors shall provide the information accurately in all the columns of the relevant Form 5,7 and 8. All such applications can also be filed online on www.nvsp.in or through voters helpline mobile app, said Chief Electoral Officer.

The copies of the draft electoral rolls will be supplied to the district units of political parties and the same have been placed on CEO website www.ceoandhra.nic.in

Most districts have more than 14 lakh electorate in the state. Anantapur district has the highest number of electorate with 19,13,813 votes followed by Kurnool district with 19,13,654. Visakhapatnam, Guntur, Prakasam, Nellore and Tirupati districts have more than 17 lakh voters. Alluri Sitaramaraju district has the lowest electorate of 7,15,990 voters and Parvathipuram Manyam district has electorate of 7,70,175.

Bapatla district has electorate of 12,66,110, Nandyal 13,35,653, Sri Satyasai district 13,37,549, Krishna district 14,93,070 and NTR district 16,47,963 and Guntur 17,22,406. Kakinada 15,90,125, Konaseema 14,85,585, East Godavari 15,42,036 and West Godavari 14,56,181.