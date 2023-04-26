Andhra Pradesh: Education is the tool that eradicates poverty, says YS Jagan

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that if we want eradicate poverty, it will be possible only through education. Addressing a public meeting organized at Narpala in Anantapur district on Wednesday as part of the program for the release of funds for Jagananna's Vasathi Deevena.



He said they are disbursing Rs. 912 crores into the accounts of 8 lakh students. The Chief Minister said that Education not only changes a family history but also a social class.



"It is our desire that no one should go into debt for education; in these four years we have brought great revolutionary changes in the field of education to provide quality education," YS Jagan said.