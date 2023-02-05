Andhra Pradesh: Engineering student commits suicide in Gudur of Nellore

A student studying engineering committed suicide in the hostel room and the warden, who was shocked to learn about it, died of a heart attack. The students and staff of the college were disheartened by these incidents.



According to the police report, Dharaneswara Reddy (21) from Pulivendula of YSR district is studying second year of CSE in Narayana Engineering College. A student who came to college in the morning committed suicide by hanging himself from a fan when no one was in the room.



In the night, fellow students found out about this and told the warden Srinivasulu Naidu (57). The warden was shocked by this. He collapsed there due to a heart attack. He was taken to the hospital by the hostel staff and died while undergoing treatment.



The police reached the spot after receiving information about the student's suicide. After collecting the details, the body of the student was shifted to Guduru Area Hospital.