Three dead after an explosion at crackers godown in Tirupati

Tirupati: An explosion in crackers godown in Varadayapalem Yellakattava in Tirupati district claimed the lives of three workers.

This led to massive fire in the godown. The fire services have rushed to the spot and are trying to bring the fire under control.

It is said that there was another cracker godown adjacent to the one where fire is raging and this has caused tension among the people of this village. These godowns, according to officials, are illegal.

