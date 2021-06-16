Andhra Pradesh: Family members set girl on fire over love affair in Rayachoti of Kadapa

The horrific incident took place in Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh wherein family members beat up a young woman for deciding to marry a young man she loved. The family members poured petrol on the girl and set her on fire and attempted murder. The incident took place on Tuesday night in Rayachoti in Kadapa district.

According to the police, the family members have been looking for a match to marry the young woman for some time. However, she is refusing to get married. Family members once again discussed the same matter on Tuesday to which she refused and altercation erupted. As the quarrel between them escalated, her brother, mother and father poured petrol on her and set her on fire.

The young woman screamed at once and her sister and neighbours came and put out the fire informed the police. The injured girl was shifted to Kadapa RIMS for treatment and was later rushed to Kurnool hospital for better treatment, police said. A case has been registered and is being investigated over the incident.

The girl's father said that his son Tajuddin had poured petrol on her and set her on fire. Tajuddin, fled after the incident.