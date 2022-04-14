Andhra Pradesh: Farmer duped of Rs. 1700 with a fake mobile offer in Tirupati

A farmer who thought that he would purchase a mobile with an offer was deceived in Tirupati. Going into the details of the incident, Ramana Reddy of Guttapalayam of B. Kothakotta Mandal got a phone call a few days ago stating that they are talking from Bangalore. They said that they are giving mobiles on offer to 500 people from a leading mobile company.

However, Ramana Reddy who did not believe at first had to believe after they convinced him they are from the leading mobile company. The accused asked the farmer to pay Rs 1,700 for A mobile that cost Rs. 7,500 under offer. Ramana Reddy believed it was true and asked to send the parcel. He received a parcel from Alasandra, Bangalore, Karnataka, to the post office on Wednesday. The postmaster got suspicious and told the farmer to send it back.

He, however, paid Rs 1,700 to the postmaster hoping to get mobile. He immediately pulled out the parcel and found only one packet of sompapidi in it.

Realising that he had been deceived, Ramana Reddy called his phone number who ignored it. There have been many similar scams in the past and the police advised the people to be vigilant if anyone calls in the name of such offers.