Andhra Pradesh: Father and daughter die as a lorry collides their bike in Guntur

The tragic incident in which the father-daughter duo was killed in a road accident took place at Medikondur in Guntur district on Wednesday. According to the police, Sirisha, the youngest daughter of the couple Shantamma and Allaiah from Thalacheruvu village in Achanpeta mandal, is studying intermediate in a college in Guntur district.



Meanwhile, on Wednesday morning Allaiah was taking his daughter Sirisha from college to her hometown on a bike. Against this backdrop, the lorry coming from behind collided with the bike on its way to Medikondur leaving father and daughter dead when the lorry went over them.



Police received information from locals and examined the scene and took the dead bodies to a local hospital for autopsy. The case on the accident has been registered and investigated further.

