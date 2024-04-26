Hyderabad: BJP does not spare even Gods says Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad : Emphasising that these elections are a referendum against the conspiracy to scrap reservation, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy urged the SCs, STs and BCs to not fall prey to BJP and RSS machinations.

While releasing chargesheet against the BJP ‘Nayavanchana’, the CM urged people to think on a long-term basis. “By 2025, RSS will complete 100 years. They are trying to scrap SC, ST, OBC reservations by 2025. Many times, RSS and BJP leaders have commented about reservations. BJP stopped the implementation of the Mandal Commission report on BC reservations. They are trying to win 400 MP seats just to scrap SC, ST, BC reservations. Few people are supporting the BJP, which is trying to scrap reservations. These Lok Sabha elections are a referendum on SC, ST, BC reservations,” he explained. Over how the implementation of GST and other economic policies that have impacted the common man, Revanth said that not even the ‘incense stick’ was spared from the GST cover. “Even the products which are used for the puja are not spared, which means even the Gods are not spared. Even the basic stationery items like pencil and eraser used by children are also not spared from the GST cover. This is the type of loot the present BJP government at Centre is indulging in,” Revanth underlined.

Betrayals by BJP to Telangana

Speaking further, the CM listed out the betrayals (Nayavanchana) done by BJP to Telangana, which include – Rather than considering formation of Telangana along with Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand and Jharkhand in 2000, Modi repeatedly mocked the formation of Telangana in the presence of Parliament; forcibly merged 211 villages from 7 mandals of Khammam district into Andhra Pradesh; BJP did not implement a single assurance from the bifurcation act like Bayyaram Steel Plant, Kazipet Railway Coach Factory, 2400 MW NTPC power plant, setting up of Tribal and Horticulture Universities.

“The BJP government at the Centre discriminated in funds allocation to the State. For every rupee of tax paid, Telangana gets back only 43 paise. In contrast, Centre gives Rs 7.06 to Bihar, Rs 2.73 to UP, Rs 2.63 to Assam, and Rs 2.42 to Madhya Pradesh for every rupee. Further, the Centre did not release Rs 4,000 crore GST compensation due to Telangana, Rs 24,205 crore recommended by NITI Aayog, and Rs 1,800 crore grant for development of backward districts. It did not allocate a single rupee to Telangana in the 2024-25 budget. It did not allocate even a rupee to Mulugu Tribal University or Nizamabad Turmeric Board. Allocated Rs 1,000 crore for Kumbh Mela but only Rs. 3.14 crore for Sammakka Sarakka Jatara. Centre provided no assistance when Telangana faced floods. It did not help even when Hyderabad was devastated by severe floods in 2020. In 2023, BJP gave Rs 1,420.80 crore to Maharashtra, Rs 707.60 crore to Odisha, Rs 624.40 crore to Bihar, and Rs 584 crore to Gujarat under disaster relief funds, but neglected Telangana,” he said.



Revanth continued, “BJP betrayed farmers by preventing Telangana from getting its rightful share in Krishna River waters. Deception in project allocations including failure of granting national project status to any irrigation project in Telangana, including Palamuru-Rangareddy. Telangana lost 13.9 lakh jobs and Rs 2.19 lakh crore investments as a result of BJP canceling the ITIR project given by Congress.

