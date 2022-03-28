Andhra Pradesh: Father sells newly born child in West Godavari, police starts search operations

The incident where a father has sold his fifteen days baby has caused a stir in West Godavari district. Going into the details, Chilkamma a native of Allipalli village in Chintalapudi mandal, gave birth to a baby girl on March 3 at a private hospital in Aswaraopet town in Kottagudem district. While the mother was unconscious after giving birth, her husband Arun Kumar and aunt Mary sold the baby to a man from Visakhapatnam for Rs. 2 lakh.

It is learned that the baby was sold with the help of RMP MPs Buchibabu, Srinivas and Prashanthi from Aswaraopet in Chintalapudi mandal.

When the Anganwadi teacher from Chintalapudi came to know about this, the Chintalapudi Child Welfare Department officials lodged a complaint at the Aswaraopet police station. The matter is being investigated by the police who have registered a case. The father selling the child for money has become a hot topic locally.

It is learned that the Aswaraopet police have already investigated the incident and found out the whereabouts of the child. Authorities are working to reunite the child with mother.