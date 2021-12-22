Andhra Pradesh: Fifteen theatres seized in Krishna district for not adhering to rules

The authorities had issued orders have seized 15 theaters in Krishna district as they were running without a license. Authorities are inspecting all the theaters across the district and checking whether ticket rates, fire safety, covid protocol are being followed. The officials found that the rates of eatables in canteens were higher than ticket rates. It is reported that the authorities would fix the prices in all theaters, including multiplexes.

Authorities also inspected the theaters in the Vizianagaram district and seized six theaters. This seems to be due to the arbitrary increase in ticket prices, non-renewal of the license and high prices in the canteen.

It is known that case is being heard in the High Court over the movie ticket prices in the state. The single-judge bench directed that the tickets should be sold under the old system and squashed the GO 35. However, the government challenged this in the division bench a hearing is set to begin on Thursday. In this context, the government intends to conduct inspections with the authorities and submit a relevant report to the court.