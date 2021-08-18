Andhra Pradesh: Five arrested in a Kidnap and threatening case in Vizianagaram

The One Town police have arrested five suspects in a threatening and murder case in Srikakulam. Going into details revealed by Urban DSP P. Anil Kumar, Patimida Shiva Surya, a young man from Rajam town in Srikakulam district, fell in love with a girl named Pooja, daughter of a novelty shop owner Narapat Singh Singh Purohit, who was working in a gold shop in Vizianagaram, and registered his marriage in May.



Pooja's father, who did not like it, complained to the Rajasthan court. On the orders of the court there, the Rajasthan police came to Rajam and with the help of the local police went to the house of the accused Patimida Shiva Surya and took the puja with them while he was not at home. Shiv Surya, who blamed Narpat Singh for taking his wife Pooja to the police, came to Vizianagaram on August 15 on three motorcycles with the help of his father Sriram Murthy, their co-worker Mungari Hari Krishna, his friend Vamsi and uncle Tarlada Visvesvara Rao went to Narpat Singh's house. He noticed a lock there and came to the novelty shop on Main Road and saw that the shop gate was locked.



However, he noticed some people in the shop and broke the gate locks, and questioned Narpat Singh and his family members. Dundaram Chowdhury alias Ramesh, a resident of the shop, was threatened with a knife and beaten with rods when people in the shop told him he did not know. A man named Dinesh Divashi tried to stop them but they beat him and took Dundaram Chaudhary with them. Gautam Purohit, who was at the shop there, phoned Dial 100 and explained the matter. With this, two teams of Sub Inspector I Durga Prasad and Krishna Prasad under the supervision of One Town CI J Murali monitored the CCTV cameras and caught the accused within 24 hours, and solved the kidnapping mystery. The DSP congratulated SI and the other staff who were active in the case. DSP Anil Kumar explained that the arrested accused are being remanded.

