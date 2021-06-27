Andhra Pradesh: Five injured in a car and RTC bus collision at Srisailam ghat road

In a ghastly road accident that took place on Sunday morning on Srisailam Ghat Road, a car coming from Dornala in Prakasam district collided with an RTC bus heading towards Dharmavaram from Srisailam near Chinna Arutla.

As many as five people travelling in the car were injured in the accident. The injured have been identified as Gangabhavani, Adi Narayana Reddy, Suguna, Sharada and Ashokreddy of Pulivendula in Kadapa district.

The accident took place while they were on their way to Srisailam Darshan after attending the wedding of all their relatives. The victims were rushed to a government hospital in Sunnipenta for treatment.

Meanwhile, the police have reached the spot upon learning the incident and cleared the traffic congested due to accident. The police have registered the case and investigating further.