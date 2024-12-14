Alphores Narender Reddy donates Rs 1 lakh to library

Karimnagar: MLC candidate Alphores V Narender Reddy donated Rs 1 lakh for the construction of an additional room in the Huzurabad Library.

He visited the library and handed over the study material prepared by VNR Foundation to the unemployed youth who are preparing for the competitive exams. On this occasion, he said that when he came to Huzurabad morning walk campaign, the matter of shed construction at the library was brought to his attention; he immediately responded and undertook construction.

He revealed that he will do his best for the strengthening of libraries. The MLCs who won in the past did not care about the problems of graduates, jobs, unemployment. He revealed that he will always work hard to solve graduates problems.

After coming to his attention that the libraries in the common four districts under MLC constituency are facing problems or infrastructure, infrastructure facilities have been provided with his own funds, besides providing lunch, chair pads and Syntech water tank in the library.

Narender Reddy asked Librarian Kanaka Lakshmi to increase membership enrollment in the library and take donors support to help the youth who are preparing to work hard for competitive exams.

He revealed that he will do his best to eradicate unemployment and contesting as an MLC to serve the public. He asked the graduates to vote for him first priority in the upcoming election and elect him with a huge majority. Librarian Kanaka Lakshmi, Tipparapu Sampath, Thallapalli Srinivas Goud, Gavva Vamsidhar Reddy, Panjala Srinivas and many other leaders are present.