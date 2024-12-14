Provide all facilities at Group-2 exam centres: Collector Venkatesh Dhotre

Asifabad: District Collector Venkatesh Dhotre on Friday inspected the examination center set up for the conduct of Group-2 exams at the Social Welfare Boys Gurukula Welfare School here on Friday.

District SP, Srinivasa Rao, District Additional Collector (local bodies)and Nodal Officer Deepak Tiwari accompanied him.

The Collector said that 18 examination centres have set up for the conduct of Group-2 exams in the district on December 15 and 16.

He said that the candidates appearing for the Group 2 examinations should be provided with complete facilities without any inconvenience.

Chief supervisors should install CCTV cameras in the exam room and monitor them and take measures to ensure that necessary furniture and lighting are available. He said that there will be 2 papers every morning and afternoon on the 15th and 16th of this month. Unauthorised cell phones, electronic devices and shoes should be taken outside the gate and stored till the examination time is over. Candidates should reach the examination center one hour before the examination time, he emphasized.

The collector added that the gates will be closed at 9:30 am for the morning examination and at 2.30 am for the afternoon examination, and no one will be allowed next. He said that the officials should work in coordination to ensure that the examinations are conducted peacefully. The assigned duties should be performed responsibly.

He inspected the Group Two Examination Center being set up at the PTG Gurukula Boys School in the district center and made several suggestions to the officials. Chief supervisors, department officials concerned officials and others were present on the occasion.