Andhra Pradesh: Football player murdered in Vijayawada over gang wars

The brutal murder of Akash, a football player from Jakkampudi, has caused a great stir in Gurunanak colony in Vijayawada. According to locals and police, a man named Tony, a rowdy sheeter, committed suicide by hanging himself two days ago in Vambe Colony. A dispute arose between the Akash and Prabhakar gangs during Tony's funeral.



After Tony's funeral, they all drank heavily in a bar. It was during this sequence that a dispute broke out between the Prabhakar batch of the Tony gang and the Akash gang. However, as the altercation got bigger, the two gangs left the bar after learning that the police were making an entry.



However, with this vengeance in mind, the Prabhakar gang went into the house where Akash was staying on Tuesday night and indiscriminately attacked him. Akash died on the spot after being stabbed with a knife. After receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot and shifted Akash's body to a hospital for postmortem.

Police, who have registered a case on the incident, are focusing on Tony's gang and inquiring who attended the funeral. Also, it seems that the police have arrested two people in the Akash murder case. Akash is known as a football player who won cups in several tournaments.