Andhra Pradesh: Former Minister Reddy Satyanarayana Passes Away

Former Minister Reddy Satyanarayana, aged 99, passed away on Tuesday morning at his residence in Pedagogada, Cheedikada Mandal, Anakapalli District. His death was attributed to age-related illnesses.

Reddy Satyanarayana had a distinguished political career, having been elected as an MLA for the Madugula constituency five consecutive times. He served in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly representing the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in the years 1983, 1985, 1989, 1994, and 1999. During the leadership of Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR), he held the position of Minister for Animal Husbandry.

Following his passing, leaders from various political parties extended their condolences to his family and supporters. Family members have announced that his funeral will take place on Wednesday.