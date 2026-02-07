SVEP office inaugurated at Singanamala

Anantapur: The office building of the Start-up Village Entrepreneurship Programme (SVEP) was inaugurated at the MPDO office premises in Singanamala mandal on Friday, along with an awareness seminar aimed at promoting self-employment among rural youth.

Singanamala MLA Bandaru Sravani Sri inaugurated the SVEP office as the chief guest and addressed the gathering. She encouraged rural youth to explore self-employment opportunities and assured full government support for small and micro enterprises.

Highlighting the importance of entrepreneurship in rural development, the MLA said initiatives such as SVEP would help create sustainable livelihood opportunities at the village level and strengthen the rural economy.

Sravani Sri expressed confidence that SVEP would play a key role in increasing employment avenues in villages by encouraging local business initiatives, especially among women and youth.

She noted that access to training, mentoring and financial linkages under the programme would empower aspiring entrepreneurs to start and expand small businesses.

The awareness session focused on the objectives of SVEP, eligibility criteria, and the support mechanisms available for rural entrepreneurs, including guidance in business planning and access to institutional credit.

Local officials, elected representatives, members of women self-help groups and beneficiaries attended the programme in large numbers. The event marked a significant step towards fostering entrepreneurship and self-reliance in Singanamala mandal under the rural livelihood mission.