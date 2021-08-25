Andhra Pradesh: Four accused arrested in Anantapur in Bangalore couple murder case

The police on Tuesday arrested the accused in the murder case of a couple in Bangalore Kumaraswamy Layout. Narayanaswamy, Thirumaladevarapalli Gangadhara, Devangam Ramu, and Sheikh Asif from Anantapur district were among those arrested. The details are as follows, Narayanaswamy was renting the house of Kantaraju and Premalatha and planned t rob money and gold from the house. On the day of Varalakshmi Vratam on Friday, Narayanaswamy along with three followers came to the owner's house in the afternoon while Premalatha offered water and tea to drink.



After talking to the couple for a while Devangam Ramu asked Premalatha where the bathroom was. He then pushed her into the bathroom and strangled her with a bike clutch wire. Meanwhile, in the hall, Narayanaswamy along with another man strangled Kantaraju with a knife and killed him. They then opened the almari and fled with 193 grams of gold jewellery and Rs 2,000 cash in it. Police interrogated hundreds of CCTV footage and eyewitnesses and arrested them in different parts of Anantapur district.

The southern Division DCP Harish Pandey and Subramanyapura ACP Siva Kumar said that they had committed two more murders in Bangalore and they were being investigated.