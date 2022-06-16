Andhra Pradesh: Four children drowned in harbour in Bapatla district

The tragic incident took place in Bapatla district, four of a family members drowned to where one found dead, one critical. Going into the details, a family of about 40 members went for a sea bath in a boat at Nizampatnam.



The members of the boat were alarmed when the boat was suddenly hit by waves subsequently four children in the boat fell into the sea and drowned in the sea.

The body of a missing child named Fazia Sultana was found while other who was rescued is said to be critical and other two who were abducted are being searched for.