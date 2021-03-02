Andhra Pradesh: Four dead as car collides with a lorry near KIA company in Anantapur

X
Highlights

In a ghastly road accident that took place in Anantapur district, a car collided with a moving lorry near KIA Car Company in Penukonda.

In a ghastly road accident that took place in Anantapur district, a car collided with a moving lorry near KIA Car Company in Penukonda. Four people including two women traveling in the car were killed in the crash who were identified as belonging to Delhi. The deceased have been identified as Kanchal Singh, Manoj Mittal, Rekha and Mahaboob Alam. The deceased are said to be returning from Yeshwantapur of Karnataka.

Meanwhile, it is reported that the car collided head-on with a slow moving lorry at a speed breaker. The car was traveling from Bangalore to Hyderabad when the accident took place and seems to be over speeding. It appears that the car sped off and hit the truck just in time to overtake the truck.

After receiving the information, the police went to the spot and took relief measures. The case has been registered and investigation is underway.

