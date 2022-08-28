Andhra Pradesh: Four gates lifted at Srisailam as floods continues to project

Amid heavy rains, the flood flow continues to Srisailam reservoir, four gates of the project were raised by 10 feet and the water is released.

As much as 1.12 lakh cusecs are being released to Sagar through the spillway amid 2.35 lakh cusecs of flood water continue to flow from Jurala and Sunkesula to Srisailam.

The water level of the reservoir has touched 884.90 feet against total 885 feet and the water stored in the project is 215.32 TMC against total capacity of 215.80 TMC.

Meanwhile, 63,089 cusecs of water has been released to Srisailam right and left hydropower stations to generate electricity.

On the other hand, surface trough has formed from the south coast through Rayalaseema and Tamil Nadu to the coast of Comorin. Due to this, it rained in many places in the state on Saturday. The Meteorological Department has said that there will be rain in many places in Rayalaseema and in many places along the coastal Andhra Pradesh in the next 24 hours. It is said that there will be heavy rains here and there.

On Saturday, the temperature continued to rise at many places in Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema recording a maximum temperature of 36.6 degrees in Tuni.